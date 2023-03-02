Evening Showers, Clearing for the Weekend

A cold front is entering our area today and temperatures will be dropping this evening, but we should bounce right back into the 60s tomorrow. We are also on the fringe of an upper level system passing to our south which will trigger some rain showers for the southern half of our area this evening. Skies will clear tomorrow and it looks like winds will remain light for a couple of days. Highs in the low 60s can be expected Saturday, then a spring like day in the upper 70s will take place Sunday.

