Children to celebrate Cat in the Hat March with parade, reading

Cat in the Hat March
Cat in the Hat March(Storybridge)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is celebrating Cat in the Hat March this weekend with a parade and reading for children.

This Saturday, the children’s parade will start at 10:40 a.m. on 6th Street between Carolina and Alabama.

“There is something about the sound of Seuss in a child’s ear that sparks something important, and it’s been that way for generations of children. Inviting kids into the Cat and the Hat book, and then marching with him levels up the whole experience, forever connecting the book to a personal memory. That is how books become a part of us, a part of our story,” said Storybridge Director Chandra Perkins.

The Tascosa High School Drumline and Tascosa Cheer, Thing 1, Thing 2, and the Cat in the Hat will be in the parade.

Children can participate in the parade and get a free book during a read aloud by meeting in the east parking lot of Heal the City at 10:00 a.m.

The event is part of Read Across America Week, which is celebrated the week of March 2, Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

