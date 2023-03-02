Canyon Future Farmers of America Booster Club raising money for scholarships and programs

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Future Farmers of America Booster Club in Canyon is raising money for scholarships and programs.

Canyon FFA’s Facebook page says it was founded in 1936, with the goal of helping students learn premiere leadership skills and have career through AG Education.

Potted easter lilies will be sold for $20 to help them achieve this goal.

Orders are being accepted by March 8, and can be picked up by March 27th at the Canyon High AG Building.

To order, click here.

