Boys high school basketball regional semifinals schedule
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL boys high school regional semifinals are being held Friday, March 3. Here is the schedule for local panhandle teams:
1A
Nazareth vs. Lorenzo @6:30p @Texan Dome, South Plains College
Happy vs. Jayton @8:00p @Texan Dome, South Plains College
3A
Childress vs. Wichita Falls City View @6:00p @Frenship High School
4A
Canyon vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi @6:00p @Lubbock Christian University
Randall vs. Lubbock Estacado @8:00p @Lubbock Christian University
5A
Amarillo vs. Mansfield Summit @4:00p @Kay Yeager Coliseum
