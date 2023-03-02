Who's Hiring?
Boys high school basketball regional semifinals schedule

Hoops Madness Playoffs(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL boys high school regional semifinals are being held Friday, March 3. Here is the schedule for local panhandle teams:

1A

Nazareth vs. Lorenzo @6:30p @Texan Dome, South Plains College

Happy vs. Jayton @8:00p @Texan Dome, South Plains College

3A

Childress vs. Wichita Falls City View @6:00p @Frenship High School

4A

Canyon vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi @6:00p @Lubbock Christian University

Randall vs. Lubbock Estacado @8:00p @Lubbock Christian University

5A

Amarillo vs. Mansfield Summit @4:00p @Kay Yeager Coliseum

Amarillo High gears up for third consecutive regional semifinal
Gruver Boys fall to New Deal in electrifying battle
