Amarillo Public Library springing forward, bringing back two programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo Public Library is bringing back two programs for spring, its Amarillo Reads book club, and its ‘Seed’ Library.

After nearly four years of a hiatus, the libraries first community reading program is back, with author and Panhandle native, David Wright Falade.

“We suggest something for people to read, so that if you’ve been going along for a while and you’ve been reading the same thing, maybe you try something new. It’s so good for your brain to try something new to read something different. David Wright Falade is a great author for that because his three books are cover a wide spectrum. There’s history, there’s young adult, there’s a young adult book that deals with sports, and there’s a novel so there’s something new for everyone to try,” said Stacy Clopton.

With the book club, the libraries Seed Library’ is returning, with four new seeds.

Those seeds are beets, carrots, spinach and lettuce, card holders can ‘check out’ up to five seeds of their choosing each month.

Clopton says gardening can help in many ways, including health.

“It it’s one of the hobbies that is described as just good for your mental health. Because you’re outside and you’re working with the earth and you’re being productive. It can be good for your physical health because you can be active in your gardening. Someone who comes to the library and checks out seeds isn’t just playing it by ear. they’ve got good information,” said Clopton.

The Library says these two programs can help begin a productive spring.

“The library is a great place to come to make your life more productive, more beautiful, more satisfying. It is the mission of libraries to connect people with information of all kinds,” said Clopton.

The book club meet the author with David Wright Falade, will be held March 9th at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library, at 7 P.M. and is open to the public.

Seeds can be picked up at the library, with a library card.

