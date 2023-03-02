Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High gears up for third consecutive regional semifinal

By Preston Moore
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies have won 13 out of their last 14 games dating back to December, including a huge win last night against Monterey in the regional quarterfinals.

Head Coach Jason Pillion spoke to the media today about how this team differs from previous Sandie squads.

“I think their skill level is arguably the most skilled team I’ve had, as far as pass, dribble, shoot,” Pillion said. “Their intelligence is one of the smartest teams we’ve ever had, and then we just have a lot of versatility. We have three or four guys who can bring the ball up the floor, make two passes, and end up on the block. They can play inside, outside, and do all the things. They just give us more versatility. We don’t have to rely on one person, they’re very content in finding the right person, and whoever’s open shoots it.”

On Friday, the Sandies will face off against Mansfield Summit, a team they beat in this round last year by seven.

