Amarillo financial institutions share strategy on chip shortages for card users

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The national semiconductor chip shortage that started in 2020 mostly affecting computers is now becoming more widespread.

For nearly four years microchips have been in high demand and in short supply for credit or debit card.

“We have definitely seen the increased length of time between order and delivery of bulk card stock that we use for instant issue debit and credit cards. What finally took six to eight weeks to get delivered from order is now taking 16 to 18 weeks. We have to be really strategic in managing our inventory and ordering at an earlier time period than we would have otherwise. It forces us to manage our inventory differently and order cards well in advance of when we would have prior to chip shortages,” said Marcus Glass, Senior Vice President of Operations at Education Credit Union.

Some banks and credit unions like Amarillo’s Education Credit Union say they’re combating the issue for their members using what they say are strategic methods.

“We actually have a large stock coming in at the end of the month, so your inventory, we try to manage it that way we’re not you know, running thin to where we have plenty on hand just to make sure we can meet the needs of our members,” said Glass.

With planning - some financial institutions are using instant print, which is the ability to duplicate a missing or lost card in-house instead of going through a third party, which can take more than a week to receive.

“Cards that are created and mailed directly to our members from our card vendor have been a little slower to deliver than the normal eight to 10 business days but just by a few days. ECU’s ability to instant issue debit and credit cards is an advantage to avoid some of the chip shortage pain points being felt by other financial institutions right now,” said Glass.

ECU also says it is taking on some expenses coming with the shortage.

“The price per plastic is up. So that is an expense that we incur that we don’t relate back to our memberships. So we absorbed that expense,” said Glass.

A representative for Amarillo National Bank, Amarillo’s largest banker, says they are not experiencing a lack of chip supply and are able to provide new or replacement cards to their customers.

