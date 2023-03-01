Who's Hiring?
Tracking a change

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Overnight cloud cover looks to limit daytime warming somewhat for most of the area. 50°s and 60°s are expected area-wide today with light breezes, around 10-20 mph. Cloud cover will look to increase through the day, too as pacific moisture looks to move in, this is good news! For Thursday, we’re keeping an eye on the mid-afternoon to evening-overnight timeframe for an upper-level system to push through, bringing some rain with it. A cold front will approach late Thursday, though, not only cooling us down, but switching what rain we’re seeing over to snow. We’re monitoring for any changes to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

