Tracking a change

Overnight cloud cover looks to limit daytime warming somewhat for most of the area. 50°s and 60°s are expected area-wide today with light breezes, around 10-20 mph. Cloud cover will look to increase through the day, too as pacific moisture looks to move in, this is good news! For Thursday, we’re keeping an eye on the mid-afternoon to evening-overnight timeframe for an upper-level system to push through, bringing some rain with it. A cold front will approach late Thursday, though, not only cooling us down, but switching what rain we’re seeing over to snow. We’re monitoring for any changes to the forecast.

