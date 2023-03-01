Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: We chat with David Bobo, Weston Richburg, and Brandan Hausen

If you missed today’s interview with David Bobo, Weston Richburg, and Brandan Hausen on the...
If you missed today’s interview with David Bobo, Weston Richburg, and Brandan Hausen on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with David Bobo, Weston Richburg, and Brandan Hausen on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

David Bobo, TCU Athletics Hall of Famer, Amarillo Resident:

We chat with David Bobo about how his career went at TCU, how it’s like raising his kids here in Amarillo and more!

Weston Richburg, former New York Giants/San Francisco 49ers Center, Bushland High Graduate:

We chat with Weston Richburg about how his NFL career went, how Bushland set him up for success and more!

Brandan Hausen, Villanova Basketball Player, Amarillo High Graduate:

We chat with Brandan Hausen about how his first year at Villanova is going, what Amarillo High taught him, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Frasier
Man arrested after early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness in Amarillo
A Piper aircraft with two people and one dog onboard made an emergency landing at the Rick...
Piper aircraft with 2 people, 1 dog onboard make emergency landing at Amarillo airport
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Highland Park ISD ending UIL programs
Alumni speak out after Highland Park ISD cuts Theatre, Speech & Debate programs

Latest News

Weston Richburg, former New York Giants/San Francisco 49ers Center, Bushland High Graduate
SPORTS DRIVE: Weston Richburg
Brandan Hausen, Villanova Basketball Player, Amarillo High Graduate
SPORTS DRIVE: Brandan Hausen
David Bobo, TCU Athletics Hall of Famer, Amarillo Resident
SPORTS DRIVE: David Bobo
Gruver Boys fall to New Deal in electrifying battle
Gruver boys fall to New Deal in electrifying battle