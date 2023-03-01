SPORTS DRIVE: We chat with David Bobo, Weston Richburg, and Brandan Hausen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with David Bobo, Weston Richburg, and Brandan Hausen on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

David Bobo, TCU Athletics Hall of Famer, Amarillo Resident:

We chat with David Bobo about how his career went at TCU, how it’s like raising his kids here in Amarillo and more!

Weston Richburg, former New York Giants/San Francisco 49ers Center, Bushland High Graduate:

We chat with Weston Richburg about how his NFL career went, how Bushland set him up for success and more!

Brandan Hausen, Villanova Basketball Player, Amarillo High Graduate:

We chat with Brandan Hausen about how his first year at Villanova is going, what Amarillo High taught him, and more!

