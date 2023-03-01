Registration open for Center City Mural Run in downtown Amarillo

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Center City Mural Run.

The event consists of a pet-friendly one mile walk/run, a 5k race, a 10k race, and a VIP brunch option.

Family and friends can bring their dogs on a leash while enjoying food trucks, fun activities, and live entertainment.

The deadline to register for the VIP brunch is noon on March 22.

The run/walk is March 25 in downtown Amarillo.

To register, click here.

