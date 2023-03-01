Who's Hiring?
Rain And Snow

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Variably cloudy on Wednesday ahead of the next weather maker. More clouds early in the day followed by some clearing in the afternoon. On Thursday some scattered showers are possible, mainly later in the day with a changeover to some snow possible in the evening. Light snow is possible as far south as Amarillo with some light accumulations, less than an inch, are possible across the norther portion of the Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Cooler air settles in behind the storm into the weekend with warmer temperatures returning by Sunday.

