Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police K-9 retires after more than 5 years of service, nearly 100 captures

A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.
A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.(City of Bend Police Department)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A K-9 in Oregon has retired after more than five years on the job and 900 deployments.

According to the Bend Police Department, K-9 Kim, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired on Jan. 31 after arriving in Bend in October 2017.

Kim and her first handler, Officer Kevin Uballez, were certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association in 2017. In November 2021, the department said Kim partnered with Corporal James Kinsella.

Bend police said throughout the course of her career, Kim was deployed 913 times and assisted on the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team until her retirement.

Police said Kim tallied 98 captures, located eight pieces of evidence and participated in 35 community demonstrations.

Though small in stature, police said Kim was fierce and tenacious. She was also gentle and loving when she wasn’t actively working.

Police said Kim will live with a retired K-9 handler and trainer in Oregon.

“Kim was an invaluable member of our team, and we thank her for her service. She will be greatly missed,” the police department shared in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
VIDEO: Alumni speak out after Highland Park ISD cuts Theatre, Speech & Debate programs
VIDEO: Alumni speak out after Highland Park ISD cuts Theatre, Speech & Debate programs
The City of Canyon continues to grow and with that comes a need for additional first responders.
Canyon Fire Department applying for grant to allow 24/7 staffing
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85
A Robb Elementary School student who lost her best friend in the Uvalde shooting spoke Tuesday...
Families of Uvalde victims confront Texas’ police chief