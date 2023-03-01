Who's Hiring?
Gruver boys fall to New Deal in electrifying battle

By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New Deal took down the Gruver Greyhounds at Canyon High School on Wednesday night, 51-48.

Trailing 38-36 entering the 4th quarter, the Greyhounds started the final period on an 11-2 run to jump out to a commanding lead. However, the Lions answered in a hurry bringing the Greyhounds lead down to just one point with 1:24 to go. Gruver’s offense went stale as they scored just one point for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

Kendrick Nelson made the go-ahead bucket for New Deal after taking a nasty fall on the sideline just a few minutes earlier. Leading by three with under 10 seconds to go, New Deal’s Nathan Brown came away with the steal to seal it and lock up the win for New Deal.

Jason Brazell led the way for New Deal with 25 points in the win. Gruver’s Jetterson Weaver followed closely behind with 23.

New Deal will play the winner of New Home and Christoval in the regional semifinals.

