Groundbreaking for Texas Panhandle’s first wildlife education center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center had its groundbreaking this afternoon for its new educational center.

This will be the Texas Panhandle’s first education center for wildlife.

It will be a 3,200 acre building on Soncy, next to its current rehabilitation center.

The education center will house the animals unable to be released back into the wild.

“It’s going to provide us with permanent housing for educational ambassadors, as well as a classroom for us to teach the kids of the entire Texas Panhandle, the community, as well as a room for us to do training with our partners in the community, like animal control and the game wardens and the sheriff’s departments on what to do with those wildlife conflict situations,” said Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director, WWW.

Many people in the community have been wanting to tour Wild West Wildlife’s facility since it opened, but they couldn’t.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife does not allow the public to just come in and tour, only to drop off animals, so this facility, people can actually come in, we can talk to them about it, we can give them a tour or we can do educational programs,” said Brady.

One volunteer explains her excitement for the new center.

“It will be so much better, we can do girl scout troops, boy scout troops, all sorts of tours,” said Cacy Becker, volunteer, WWW.

The non-profit says having a place for education is important.

“You can’t love what you don’t know and wildlife was here before we got here and we have to learn how to coexist with them and what they do in the environment to help our environment and the ecosystem, so instead of just seeing a wild animal and being scared of it or you wanting to get rid of it, knowing what role it plays in the environment is very, very important,” said Brady.

The nonprofit needs $719,000 for the building and has raised $505,000 so far.

Brady says there are still some sponsorship options available, where a plaque will go up in honor of your contribution on the enclosure.

To donate, click here.

Construction is expected to be completed in 8 months.

