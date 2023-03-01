Who's Hiring?
Civic Center hosted annual Golden Spread Council, ‘Good Scout Lunch’

The Civic Center played host to the Golden Spread Council, “Good Scout Lunch” today.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Civic Center played host to the Golden Spread Council, “Good Scout Lunch” today.

This was the 22nd year for the even which serves as a primary fundraiser for area boy scouts.

Both Judge Clinton Averitte, who is also an active GSC Board member, and the Amarillo Area Foundation received “The Good Scout Award.”

The keynote speaker, Terry Fossum, is a former Air Force Captain, Texas A&M Alumni and a best selling author.

About more than 600 local Boy Scout supporters attended.

The GSC welcomes both boys and girls into their units.

