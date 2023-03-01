Who's Hiring?
Canyon Fire Department applying for grant to allow 24/7 staffing

The City of Canyon continues to grow and with that comes a need for additional first responders.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon continues to grow and with that comes a need for additional first responders.

The Canyon Fire Department is currently in the process of applying for a FEMA Safer Grant, which would allow the department to add nine full-time firefighters.

These additions would allow for 24-hour staffing.

Currently, the department only has staff working 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week with volunteer firefighters filling the gaps.

“We basically have more equipment here in canyon than we have firefighters to get it out a lot of times,” said Dennis Gwyn, fire chief, Canyon Fire Department.

Additional staff would help with the department’s increasing call volume.

“Last year we ran over 1700 calls, which was a record year for us and we’ve seen that type of growth, every year over the past several years,” said Gwyn.

Another reason for trying to increase personnel is the City of Canyon’s drop in insurance rating.

“The best rating you can have is a one, we’re currently a two, and we’re dropping to a four and that’s pretty substantial, the reason we’re dropping is solely on the fire department, the response and just lack of personnel,” said Joe Price, city manager, City of Canyon.

For residents, Price says this would mean a 15 to 25 percent increase in insurance.

If awarded the over $2 million grant, it would fund nine additional firefighters and allow for property tax increases over the next three years.

“When year four came around, the grant would expire and those taxes would help cover those fire personnel,” said Price.

Price believes residents would rather hire firefighters than having to pay more insurance.

The grant is competitive, last year the department applied and was denied, however the fire chief is expecting better results this time.

“One of the big things is the nine this year will allow us to go to 24/7 staffing and that along with some other things are what the grant reviewers are looking for to accomplish with awarding these grants,” said Gwyn.

At the earliest, the department will be notified about the grant in early summer or late fall.

Price says the City is also aware of the need and there are ways to add a few more firefighters, if the grant is not awarded.

