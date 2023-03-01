Boil water notice in Childress is rescinded

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The public water system has restored the quality of water in Childress, after a 12 inch water line leak, earlier this week.

A city water boil notice had been issued earlier this week, due to a water main break, and the city had asked resident to boil their water prior to consumption.

The city announced today around 2 p.m., that the water no longer requires boiling.

