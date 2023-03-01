Boil water notice in Childress is rescinded
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The public water system has restored the quality of water in Childress, after a 12 inch water line leak, earlier this week.
A city water boil notice had been issued earlier this week, due to a water main break, and the city had asked resident to boil their water prior to consumption.
The city announced today around 2 p.m., that the water no longer requires boiling.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.