Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo mother has been indicted for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
According to Amarillo police, on Feb. 21, at around 6:25 p.m., officers were called to a home at west Central Avenue about a baby not breathing.
A two-month-old girl died at the home as responders arrived.
During an investigation, evidence was found to place the mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for Injury to a Child.
She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.
After further investigation, Harper was indicted for the Murder of the two-month-old baby on February 28.
She remains in the Potter County Detention Center.
