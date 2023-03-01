Who's Hiring?
Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death

An Amarillo mother has been indicted for the murder of her two-month-old baby.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
According to Amarillo police, on Feb. 21, at around 6:25 p.m., officers were called to a home at west Central Avenue about a baby not breathing.

A two-month-old girl died at the home as responders arrived.

During an investigation, evidence was found to place the mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for Injury to a Child.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, Harper was indicted for the Murder of the two-month-old baby on February 28.

She remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

