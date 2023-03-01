Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo mother has been indicted for the murder of her two-month-old baby.

According to Amarillo police, on Feb. 21, at around 6:25 p.m., officers were called to a home at west Central Avenue about a baby not breathing.

A two-month-old girl died at the home as responders arrived.

During an investigation, evidence was found to place the mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for Injury to a Child.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, Harper was indicted for the Murder of the two-month-old baby on February 28.

She remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.