Amarillo Dillard’s hosts event ‘Fit for the Cure’ for breast cancer awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dillard’s lingerie department at West Gate Mall is hosting an event called “Fit For The Cure” for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The purpose for “Fit For The Cure” is to raise money for the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

If you go into Dillard’s March 3 to be fitted for a bra, you wont just be supporting yourself.

For every certain brand of bra and or panty, Dillard’s sells this Friday, they will donate five dollars to the foundation.

“It is so important to have the right fit, especially if you are going through something like breast cancer. It’s important to make sure you are wearing the right bra, in the right size just so you feel comfortable, and so you feel supported in your own body,” says Katie Stebbins, Dillard’s Lingerie Business Manager.

“They even have a bra called the awareness bra that is is specifically designed in the shape of the ribbon,” continues Stebbins.

You can support others by supporting yourself, Dillard’s says not only are they donating money to breast cancer research, but the department store chain is also teaming up with family support services to help women in need locally.

“People that are impacted by breast cancer have gone through some kind of surgery and some kind of augmentation, and it really helps us bring them back in and get them fit and make them feel special,” says Katie Lane, Visual Merchandising Manager, Dillard’s Lingerie Department.

They are also partnering with Family Support Services and taking donations to buy women in the Domestic Violence Shelter, bras and panties.

“Being able to help support those women in any way possible, you know, it’s it’s important, for us at Dillard’s and just in terms of the community at large,” says Stebbins.

Fitting specialists will be ready to assist women in the lingerie department of Dillard’s at West Gate mall until 8 p.m. on Friday.

