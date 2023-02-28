Who's Hiring?
Wind, again

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST
Sunny skies are on deck for the day today, with more wind and fire danger. Dry westerly winds will push in and peak in the early afternoon around 15-25 mph with gusts possible around 35 mph. Because of this, paired with warmer weather, critical fire danger is expected area-wide for your Tuesday. Looking ahead, cloud cover moves in tonight, which will dampen winds and temperatures tonight going into Wednesday. Then for Thursday, an incoming system looks to bring a rain/snow mixture for much of the area.

