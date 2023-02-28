Wind, again
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sunny skies are on deck for the day today, with more wind and fire danger. Dry westerly winds will push in and peak in the early afternoon around 15-25 mph with gusts possible around 35 mph. Because of this, paired with warmer weather, critical fire danger is expected area-wide for your Tuesday. Looking ahead, cloud cover moves in tonight, which will dampen winds and temperatures tonight going into Wednesday. Then for Thursday, an incoming system looks to bring a rain/snow mixture for much of the area.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.