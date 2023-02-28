Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Traffic closed at SW 34th Ave and Western St. for signal light work

Traffic will be closed at the intersection of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street for...
Traffic will be closed at the intersection of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street for signal light work.(Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic will be closed at the intersection of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street for signal light work.

Amarillo Police Department said the traffic will be closed in all directions at that intersection.

Crews will be changing out traffic signals.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or to expect delays.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

Memphis, Tx carport stuck in roof after 114 mph winds
‘Looks like somebody took a machine gun to the side:’ Damages to Memphis after high winds
A building caught fire in downtown Guymon Sunday morning. Source: Grant Wadley
Firefighters share how they handled massive fire in Downtown Guymon
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
FT. Elliot CISD receives a donation of about 30,000 Lysol wipes
FT. Elliot CISD receives a donation of about 30,000 Lysol wipes