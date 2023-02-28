Traffic closed at SW 34th Ave and Western St. for signal light work
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic will be closed at the intersection of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street for signal light work.
Amarillo Police Department said the traffic will be closed in all directions at that intersection.
Crews will be changing out traffic signals.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area or to expect delays.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.