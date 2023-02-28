Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, and is hospitalized.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters.”

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago’s statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

Source: Flight Aware
Piper aircraft with 2 on board making emergency landing at Amarillo airport
Dish
Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach
Kairos is selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during its ministry. (Source: KFDA)
Kairos selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during ministry
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions