Stream boys basketball regional quarterfinals

TPSN will host livestreams of today’s boys basketball regional quarterfinals.
By Mike Roden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of today’s boys basketball regional quarterfinals.

The Randall vs El Paso Riverside game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

You can listen to that game here.

The Canyon vs Seminole game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You can listen to that game here.

The Amarillo High vs Monterey game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

You can watch that game here.

