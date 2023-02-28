Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: We chat with Jeff Williams, Trent Lankford, and Eric Schilling

If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Trent Lankford, and Eric Schilling on the...
If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Trent Lankford, and Eric Schilling on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Trent Lankford, and Eric Schilling on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Jeff Williams about their season ending, game of the century, that happened last week and more!

Trent Lankford, Gruver Girls Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Trent Lankford about preparation for possibly another State title and more!

Eric Schilling, Nazareth Girls Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Eric Schilling about their current trip down to San Antonio for State Championship and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

Hoops Madness Playoffs
Boys high school basketball regional quarterfinal scores
Eric Schilling, Nazareth Girls Basketball Head Coach:
SPORTS DRIVE: Eric Schilling
Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Jeff Williams
Trent Lankford, Gruver Girls Basketball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Trent Lankford