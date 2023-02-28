SPORTS DRIVE: We chat with Jeff Williams, Trent Lankford, and Eric Schilling
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Trent Lankford, and Eric Schilling on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball Head Coach:
We chat with Jeff Williams about their season ending, game of the century, that happened last week and more!
Trent Lankford, Gruver Girls Basketball Head Coach:
We chat with Trent Lankford about preparation for possibly another State title and more!
Eric Schilling, Nazareth Girls Basketball Head Coach:
We chat with Eric Schilling about their current trip down to San Antonio for State Championship and more!
