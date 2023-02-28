Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: Revisiting Rusk house fire

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Earlier this month, an Amarillo Police Department officer was injured while rescuing a man from a house fire on Rusk Street.

Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison Jeff Justus said AFD has established a solid relationship with Amarillo first responders throughout the years. This incident is an example of that relationship.

On Feb. 7, a house caught fire in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and South Rusk Street.

“I was really right around the corner,” said APD Cpl. Daniel Smith. “Me and the chief were the first two there. It was fully engulfed, one of the houses was. It was catching the house next to it on fire.”

Smith asked where he was needed, and didn’t hesitate when he was asked to step up.

“I said ‘what can I do to help out? What do you need?’ The flames were starting to catch the neighbor’s house on fire and he said ‘will you evacuate that house?’” Smith said.

The fire victim told Smith that her dad was inside and needed to be rescued. The father couldn’t get out and needed oxygen.

“The house was smokey, it wasn’t too bad,” Smith said. “I went in and got him and as we were walking out, the wind caught the smoke from both fires and wrapped it right on the front door on us.”

APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld described Smith.

“We’re really proud of Daniel Smith,” Birkenfeld said. “He always does a good job, he’s been here a lot of years. He comes to work eager and energetic and it’s much appreciated.”

Smith, who has asthma, received smoke inhalation from the smoke blowing in his face. He was treated and recovered at an Amarillo hospital.

“AFD would like to thank APD and AMS for all that they do,” Justus said. “We share a lot of calls together, not just fires. We all have to work together. We just want to thank them for their service and all they do to protect us.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

Dutch Bros raised more than $2,300 for the High Plains Food Bank earlier this month.
Dutch Bros raises $2,300 for the High Plains Food Bank
Kairos is selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during its ministry. (Source: KFDA)
Kairos selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during ministry
The High Plains Food Bank has expanded the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to serve more...
High Plains Food Bank expanding food program to serve more seniors in Panhandle
Traffic will be closed at the intersection of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street for...
Traffic closed at SW 34th Ave and Western St. for signal light work