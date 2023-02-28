Police in Temple looking for missing 16-year-old girl
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 16-year-old Estelle Allen.
The girl is described as being 5′4″-5′6″ tall and weighing in between 140-160 pounds.
Police said she has short black hair and blue eyes.
Allen was last seen wearing a burgundy top, and black skirt with a black backpack.
If you have information, call police immediately at 254-298-5500.
