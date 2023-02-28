Who's Hiring?
Piper aircraft with 2 on board making emergency landing at Amarillo airport

Source: Flight Aware
Source: Flight Aware(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Piper aircraft with two people on board is making an emergency landing at the Rick Husband International Airport just now.

About 9:24 a.m., the Piper Cheyenne 2 departed at Kit Carson County in Colorado and was supposed to arrive at River Falls about 11:39 a.m.

The call came in about 11:00 a.m. and the emergency landing is due to mechanical issues.

The pilot could not confirm if landing gear had deployed correctly.

The plane made a safe landing with rescue personnel from Amarillo Fire Department on the scene.

Details are limited, but we will update you when information is made available.

