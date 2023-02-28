Who's Hiring?
Hemphill County fire has been contained

The grass fire has now been contained after multiple fire crews responded to the Highway area.
The grass fire has now been contained after multiple fire crews responded to the Highway area.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The grass fire has now been contained after multiple fire crews responded to the Highway area.

According to the Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office the fire has been contained.

The grass fire was near the Hemphill/Lipscomb County line on Highway 83.

Town Of Darrouzett Volunteer Fire Department, Canadian Volunteer Fire Department and Perryton Fire EMS responded to the fire.

We are responding with multiple departments to reports of a grass fire near the Hemphill/Lipscomb County line on Highway...

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

