Hemphill County fire has been contained
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The grass fire has now been contained after multiple fire crews responded to the Highway area.
According to the Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office the fire has been contained.
The grass fire was near the Hemphill/Lipscomb County line on Highway 83.
Town Of Darrouzett Volunteer Fire Department, Canadian Volunteer Fire Department and Perryton Fire EMS responded to the fire.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.