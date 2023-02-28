Lubbock native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

SAN DIEGO, California (KCBD) - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremiah Tarvin, a native of Lubbock, Texas, is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Carl Vinson.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Tarvin graduated from Lubbock High School in 2017 and joined the Navy five years ago.

”I was looking to do something that I could be proud of,” said Tarvin. “I wanted to gain experiences that would be different.”

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Lubbock.

”The best thing that I took from Lubbock was the importance of always telling the truth,” said Tarvin. “The habit of honesty really helps in the military because having someone believe what you say is true is very important to our mission.”

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global cruise because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s ocean. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola. One year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally, and today women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. According to Navy officials, our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Tarvin is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

”We protect the oceans, which means we’re able to protect our interests and deny any avenue of threat from others,” said Tarvin. “We’re also important to protecting international trade.”

Tarvin has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

”Learning to lead and taking responsibility is something I’m proud of,” said Tarvin. “Leading others is an honor, even if it’s just something as simple as completing our maintenance because it all plays an important part in completing the overall mission.”

As Tarvin and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

”Serving in the Navy means that I have experience and expertise that others may not have,” said Tarvin. “Even if these skills don’t directly translate to the civilian world, I feel like they’re valuable and meaningful.”

Tarvin is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

”I’d like to send a shout out to my parents, Amanda and James Eudy,” added Tarvin. “Thanks for molding me into the person I am today.”

