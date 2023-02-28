Kairos selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during ministry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kairos is selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during its ministry.

The Kairos walk is from March 23 to March 26 at the Clements Unit in Amarillo.

The group brings inmates together for that weekend to have talks, discussions, chapel meditations and prayer.

The event costs about $15,000 and is funded by donations.

There are 42 men chosen to be involved in the walk and each man is served nine meals that are prepared outside of the prison.

During the weekend, Kairos goes through 15,000 to 20,000 cookies.

Meal tickets are $5, and goes to help buy food that is prepared for hem.

For details on how to purchase a ticket, email snapshot100@hotmail.com or call (806) 231-3237.

