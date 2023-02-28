Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Kairos selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during ministry

Kairos is selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during its ministry. (Source: KFDA)
Kairos is selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during its ministry. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kairos is selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during its ministry.

The Kairos walk is from March 23 to March 26 at the Clements Unit in Amarillo.

The group brings inmates together for that weekend to have talks, discussions, chapel meditations and prayer.

The event costs about $15,000 and is funded by donations.

There are 42 men chosen to be involved in the walk and each man is served nine meals that are prepared outside of the prison.

During the weekend, Kairos goes through 15,000 to 20,000 cookies.

Meal tickets are $5, and goes to help buy food that is prepared for hem.

For details on how to purchase a ticket, email snapshot100@hotmail.com or call (806) 231-3237.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

Source: Flight Aware
Piper aircraft with 2 on board making emergency landing at Amarillo airport
The High Plains Food Bank has expanded the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to serve more...
High Plains Food Bank expanding food program to serve more seniors in Panhandle
VIDEO: Fire at North on 385 20 mile
Traffic will be closed at the intersection of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street for...
Traffic closed at SW 34th Ave and Western St. for signal light work