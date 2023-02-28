High Plains Food Bank expanding food program to serve more seniors in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has expanded the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to serve more seniors in the Texas Panhandle.

TDA has increased the caseload to 2,200 CSFP food boxes per month so that more seniors who meet eligibility guidelines are able to receive a food box each month, allowing any new clients who have been placed on the waiting list, to possibly be eligible to receive the food box.

“Supply chain issues and lower caseload assigned by TDA forced us to run qualifying senior clients away and refer them to our local partner agencies, which has been very frustrating to clients and staff alike,” said Andrea Johnson, Assistant Director at High Plains Food Bank. “Thankfully, with a higher caseload and funding provided to us to serve panhandle seniors, we can continue to supplement every senior who qualifies with a food box moving forward.”

Seniors who meet the age and household income requirements may enroll in the program by providing proper identification.

For acceptable forms of identification and income guidelines and distribution dates and times, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.