Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

German ‘babysitter’ convicted in major child sex abuse case

The defendant in the Wermelskirchen abuse complex holds a folder in front of his face in the...
The defendant in the Wermelskirchen abuse complex holds a folder in front of his face in the courtroom in Cologne, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. A 45-year-old German man who had offered babysitting services online has been convicted of sexually abusing children. The case shocked even veteran investigators and led them to uncover numerous other abuse suspects. The regional court in Cologne on Tuesday sentenced the defendant, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, to 14 years and six months in prison.(Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A 45-year-old German man who had offered babysitting services online was convicted Tuesday on charges of sexually abusing children in a case that shocked even veteran investigators and led them to uncover numerous other abuse suspects.

The regional court in Cologne sentenced the defendant, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, to 14 years and six months in prison. It also ordered him held in secure confinement after the end of his sentence.

Prosecutors had asked the court to impose a 15-year sentence, the maximum length normally permitted under German law, arguing that the defendant’s crimes were particularly grave.

Investigators said the man had documented the abuse of babies, children and teenagers, and shared videos and images of “unimaginable brutality” with dozens of people.

Prosecutors had accused the man of more than 120 cases of sexual abuse against 13 children between 2005 and 2019. The youngest victim was one month old.

The defendant admitted the allegations during the trial and described them as “despicable,” according to German news agency dpa.

Police arrested the man in late 2021 at a house he lived in with his wife in the town of Wermelskirchen. The defendant was in a video call with work colleagues at the time of the police raid, dpa reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
A man walks through Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In...
Snowstorms flank US, with Northeast, California digging out
Multiple homes were affected by a mudflow.
Mudslide affects homes in California
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested