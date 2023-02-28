Who's Hiring?
FT. Elliot CISD receives a donation of about 30,000 Lysol wipes(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHEELER, Texas (KFDA) - Fort Elliott CISD received a truckload of wipes from Lysol as a donation from Front Line Impact.

Amber James, a kinder-garden teacher applied for the donation to help protect students from germs with rising risks of sickness.

The donation averages out to about 30,000 containers of wipes.

The wipes were brought to Wheeler at around 1 p.m.

The large donation will be shared by Fort Elliott CISD, Shamrock ISD, Wheeler ISD, and Kelton ISD.

