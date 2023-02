AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dutch Bros raised more than $2,300 for the High Plains Food Bank earlier this month.

The money was raised by the coffee company and its customers on Feb. 17, also known as Dutch Luv day.

The company donated $1 from every drink sold on that day.

The money will be spent to serve families in need.

