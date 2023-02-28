Discovery Center will celebrate National Read Across America Day, Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center celebrates National Read Across America Day, by having Storytime every other hour.

The Discovery Center will be having Storytime every two hours, as their way of participating in the National Education Association’s National Read Across America Day.

DHDC encourages visitors to come dressed as their favorite storybook characters.

Activities related to well-loved stories will also be available.

The event will be on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m., with public programming included in general admission or DHDC membership.

