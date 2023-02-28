Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest

Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
Detectives identify remains found in Sam Houston National Forest
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Human remains found at the Sam Houston National Forest on Feb. 7 have been positively identified as Felicia Johnson from California.

The remains were found by a TxDOT worker near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149.

Montgomery County detectives and investigators responded to the scene. They determined the remains were in fact human and samples were sent for DNA and dental record analysis. Authorities were able to connect the dental records to Johnson.

Johnson had been missing for nearly a year.

She was the victim of a homicide in Houston in 2022.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo has been charged with murder in connection to her death.

Nwobodo is still not in police custody.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

Highway 385/US 287 is closed in Cimarron County area due to high winds.
Highway 385/US 287 closed in Cimarron County area due to high winds
The grass fire has now been contained after multiple fire crews responded to the Highway area.
Hemphill County fire has been contained
Deaf Smith County’s Friends of the Library will be having their annual Book Sale.
Deaf Smith County hosting their annual Book Sale
The Don Harrington Discovery Center celebrates National Read Across America Day, by having...
Discovery Center will celebrate National Read Across America Day, Saturday
D'Marcus Carter Palmer, 24
Shooting suspect in Dec. road-rage incident indicted