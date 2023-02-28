Who's Hiring?
Deaf Smith County hosting their annual Book Sale

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County’s Friends of the Library will be having their annual Book Sale.

Book lovers are invited to shop this year’s extensive inventory at the members-only sale.

Memberships for 2023 will be sold at the door for those who wish to shop pre-sale.

Those interested in joining the Friends organization, can also sign-up at the library any weekday during regular business hours.

Yearly memberships in the Friends of the Library are priced at $5 for individuals, $10 for families and $15 for clubs/businesses.

Book Sale Prices are:

  • $2 each for hardbacks
  • 25¢ for children’s books
  • 10¢ for magazines
  • 50¢ for good-condition paperbacks
  • $1 for DVDs and music CDs
  • $2 for CD audiobooks
  • $10 per set of encyclopedias

The sale will open to the public on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m., in the basement of the Deaf Smith County Library.

The sale will also continue during regular library hours through the remainder of the month.v

