Firefighters share how they handled massive fire in Downtown Guymon

GUYMON, O.K. (KFDA) -Today in Guymon you could still see the burn marks on the church and smell the smoke lingering in the air.

Guymon firefighters share their story on how they handled Sunday’s early severe morning fire.

“It was an all hands on deck type of fire for us,” says Scott Lathrop, Assistant Chief, Guymon Fire Department.

The fire started in the youth building of the Victory Center Church.

“A fire downtown, in any town is going to be pretty big and this one considerably large fire. We were able to stop the fire from spreading spreading to the rest of the buildings that are all connected down here in downtown. So we feel pretty fortunate of that,” says Grant Wadley, Fire Chief, Guymon Fire Department.

This was a pretty big fire for Guymon, taking nearly three hours to control with assistance from Goodwell and Hooker fire departments.

“As we’re getting ready to go through the window, the roof collapse and so the fire rolled over the top of the roof,” says Bill Raines, Lieutenant, Guymon Fire Department.

“The way the building was set up, it was just hard to get into and especially once the roof collapsed, it also had a basement. So it was just lots of hours of just making sure we don’t have flare ups and making sure we got all the hot spots taken care of,” said Lathrop.

Guymon firefighters say on a scale from 1 to 10 this was an 8 or a 9 for veteran firefighters, but Sunday night was the first for some. Rookie firefighter and EMT Gabriel Rodriguez shares what he has learned from his first real experience out on the job.

“Just knowing what to expect now. So just kind of know what I’m going into and what to expect coming out of it. Obviously every fire is going to be different but at least now I have an understanding of what to expect rolling up to a scene,” says Rodriguez

The Oklahoma state Fire Marshals are continuing to investigate this fire.

The cause is still unknown and no injuries were reported.

