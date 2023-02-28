Dalhart City Council recognizes officer for catching possible murder suspect

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart City Council is recognizing a police officer for catching a possible murder suspect on Feb. 14.

Dalhart Police Department said on Feb. 14, officer Alec Martinez received information from a traveler in town related to a possible murder that happened in New Mexico.

Martinez was given limited information and basic vehicle description. With that information, he searched Dalhart and was able to find the suspect and vehicle.

During the investigation, the suspect was arrested for a violation of Texas Law. New Mexico State Police then came to Dalhart.

Dalhart police helped the New Mexico authorities, who ended up getting a confession from the suspect.

For his selfless service and dedication, Martinez was given a commendation at city council.

