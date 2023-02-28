City of Amarillo invited public to help prepare new city plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has invited the public to help prepare a new city plan.

The event is on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library or at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Library.

The event is to discuss goals for the vision, values and goals of the city’s future.

You can take a short online survey, here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.