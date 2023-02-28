City of Amarillo invited public to help prepare new city plan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has invited the public to help prepare a new city plan.
The event is on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library or at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Library.
The event is to discuss goals for the vision, values and goals of the city’s future.
You can take a short online survey, here.
