Andrea’s Project looks to implement sobriety 24/7 program

The local non-profit, Andreas Project, is looking to implement at sobriety 24/7 program.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The local non-profit, Andreas Project, is looking to implement at sobriety 24/7 program.

The program aims to reduce drunk driving by monitoring first time and repeat DWI offenders, as well as those involved in vehicular manslaughter cases.

Those who participate in the program will have to take a breathalyzer test twice a day, seven days a week to ensure they do not have alcohol in their system.

“You know the overall program is to hold those accountable that are drinking and driving have real consequences, and secondly of all its to save lives,” says President of Andreas Project, David Elizalde.

The goal of the program is to help offenders change their behavior in regard to misuse of alcohol. The program is also an alternative to going to jail.

Elizalde says that seven states have implemented the program and that they have seen a 92 percent decrease in repeat DWI’s.

“I think in order to really understand that we have to change the culture, we have to have implementation of laws and stricter rules and those that are drinking need to be held accountable,” says Elizalde.

Once the program is implemented they will have two years to show that the program is effective in Amarillo. If the program is effective, a state law could be passed to approve the program.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

