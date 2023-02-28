6 Nazareth takes down #5 Texline to advance to regional tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #6 Nazareth Swifts took down the #5 Texline Tornadoes 42-37 on Monday night.

With the win, Nazareth advances to the regional tournament, now three wins away from the state championship game. Carson Heiman led the Swifts in scoring with 13 points.

Nazareth got off to a hot start in the game, leading by nine after the first quarter. Texline came back to tie the game thanks to a tremendous defensive effort that featured the Tornadoes holding the Swifts scoreless in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter Nazareth began to pull away and made enough of their free throws to keep the Tornadoes at bay and take home the win.

“It’s been us and Texline for a while. I think over six years.” Nazareth head coach Taylor Schulte said of the rivalry. “We kind of had it to start, they kind of flipped the switch a couple years ago, so that’s just a big game to kind of get that back.”

“We’re going to have a gauntlet.” Schulte said of the remaining road for the Swifts. “We knew that coming in. Feels good to get this one. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then we’ll move on to the next one.”

