Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97

FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio Buck-Silva during a break in a training session in Helsinki, July 11, 1952. Bob Richards, a two-time Olympic pole vault gold medalist who also became an ordained minister, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. He was 97.(AP Photo/Olympic World Photo, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Richards, a two-time Olympic pole vault gold medalist who also became an ordained minister, died Sunday. He was 97.

USA Track and Field confirmed his death. His son, Brandon, wrote in a social media post that his father “passed in his sleep peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Richards competed at the 1948, ‘52 and ‘56 Olympics in the pole vault. He won a bronze medal in his first Olympic go-around, followed by back-to-back gold medals. The versatile athlete known as the “Vaulting Vicar” also competed in the Olympic decathlon in 1956.

From Champaign, Illinois, Richards went on to become a six-time NCAA champion at the University of Illinois. The school said in a release he held the ranking as the No. 1 pole vaulter for eight consecutive years.

He was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 1983 after a career that included winning at the Millrose Games 11 straight times. He also appeared on a box of Wheaties cereal.

His sons followed in his pole-vaulting footsteps. In his Facebook post, Brandon Richards said his father began reading the Bible and preaching as a way to overcome his stuttering. He became a pastor who went all around to give lectures, leading to a career as a motivational speaking.

Wrote Brandon Richards of his dad: “We lost a national treasure.” He added that his father “always motivated us kids the same way to be the best we could be. He was the greatest dad I could ever ask for and I will miss him dearly.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Sundown Trail this morning.
Multiple fire crews responded to mobile home fire on Sundown Trail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 100% contained, remains at 5,569 acres

Latest News

Source: Flight Aware
Piper aircraft with 2 on board making emergency landing at Amarillo airport
Dish
Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach
Kairos is selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during its ministry. (Source: KFDA)
Kairos selling tickets to provide meals to inmates during ministry
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions