TxDOT reports wreck in Hereford, lanes in US 60 and FM 2943 closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has reported a wreck in Hereford on US 60 and FM 2943.

The wreck has closed the right lane of eastbound US 60 and the left lane of FM 2943 is closed at the intersection.

No other information has been given, but will continue to provide updates.

⚠️ HEREFORD: A wreck has closed the right lane of eastbound US 60 and the left lane of FM 2943 is closed at the intersection. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.