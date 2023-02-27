Texas Division Emergency Management provides online portal for storm damage assesment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in conjunction with the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is providing an online portal for the public to submit damage assessment surveys from the recent wind/dust storms in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle.

Damage assessment surveys reported to the TDEM are voluntary and are not a substitute for reporting damages to an insurance agency. There is no guarantee of disaster relief assistance by reporting a damage assessment survey to the TDEM.

The survey is to help state and local emergency management officials across the state of Texas identify and gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.

To report your damage assessments to the TDEM, click here.

