Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyra Lair, Travis Schulte, and Jason Pillion

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Travis Schulte, Jason Pillion, and Kyra Lair
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Travis Schulte, Jason Pillion, and Kyra Lair
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kyra Lair, Travis Schulte, and Jason Pillion on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kyra Lair, WT Softball Pitcher, Canyon High School Alumni:

We chat with Kyra Lair about her perfect pitched game last night, with 18 strikeouts and more!

Travis Schulte, Canyon Boys Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Travis Schulte about the regional quarter finals being played tomorrow and more!

Jason Pillion, Amarillo Boy’s Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Jason Pillion about their first couple of games of playoffs, their upcoming regional quarter finals and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 95% contained, remains at 5,569 acres
The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
Power outages impact Tx Panhandle customers due to Sunday’s high winds
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
The RM 2381 near RM 1061 road has reopened after a fire.
RM 2381 open, fire 80 percent contained
Amarillo Police Department has reported a house fire in the block of NW 19.
AFD reports house fire in block of NW. 19

Latest News

Coach Tom Brown
Buffs basketball captures LSC regular season title, now looking forward to conference tournament
Jason Pillion, Amarillo Boy’s Basketball Head Coach:
SPORTS DRIVE: Jason Pillion, Amarillo Boy’s Basketball Head Coach
Kyra Lair, WT Softball Pitcher, Canyon High School Alumni
SPORTS DRIVE: Kyra Lair, WT Softball Pitcher, Canyon High School Alumni
Travis Schulte, Canyon Boys Basketball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Travis Schulte, Canyon Boys Basketball Head Coach