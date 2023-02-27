SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyra Lair, Travis Schulte, and Jason Pillion
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kyra Lair, Travis Schulte, and Jason Pillion on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Kyra Lair, WT Softball Pitcher, Canyon High School Alumni:
We chat with Kyra Lair about her perfect pitched game last night, with 18 strikeouts and more!
Travis Schulte, Canyon Boys Basketball Head Coach:
We chat with Travis Schulte about the regional quarter finals being played tomorrow and more!
Jason Pillion, Amarillo Boy’s Basketball Head Coach:
We chat with Jason Pillion about their first couple of games of playoffs, their upcoming regional quarter finals and more!
