Not quite as bad

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
After a wild Sunday, thankfully Monday is looking a little more tame. For today, westerly winds will still persist, but only in the 15 to 25 mph range. This will allow warm weather to continue for most of the area, however, we’re now very dry after the dryline scoured our moisture yesterday. So, considering all of this, wildfire danger will be the top concern today, as a red flag warning is in effect for our southwestern corner of the area. Similar conditions, with higher winds are in the cards for Tuesday, prompting more widespread concerns.

Looking ahead to Thursday, an incoming system could bring a rain/snow mixture to the area.

