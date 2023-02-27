Multiple buildings damaged after building caught fire in Guymon

GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple buildings have been damaged after a building caught fire in downtown Guymon Sunday morning.

According to the Guymon Fire Department, On Sunday, Feb. 26, at around 4:55 a.m., Guymon officers found smoke coming from the window of a downtown building on N. Main Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front and back of this building that is used for Youth Ministry by Victory Center Church.

The Guymon Fire Chief said, firefighter tried to make entry to get to the center of where the fire was found but has to back out due to rapidly deteriorating conditions.

Fire broke through the roof of the building and out the front onto Main Street before the entire roof collapsed from the intense fire.

Officials said the fire took around three hours to control with assistance from the Goodwell and Hooker Fire Departments.

“At one point, flames were viewed 50ft high in the air coming from roof and extremely heavy black smoke filling the entire downtown area of Guymon”, Chief Wadley stated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal Office.

Officials say other businesses to the north of the area received smoke damage.

Costs of the fire is still being assessed.

