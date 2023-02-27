Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 80% contained, remains at 5,000 acres
The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
Power outages impact Tx Panhandle customers due to Sunday’s high winds
The RM 2381 near RM 1061 road has reopened after a fire.
RM 2381 open, fire 80 percent contained
Amarillo Police Department has reported a house fire in the block of NW 19.
AFD reports house fire in block of NW. 19
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: System moving out, taking severe threat with it

Latest News

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
Power outages impact Tx Panhandle customers due to Sunday’s high winds
Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded at the battlefield wait to leave the field hospital near...
UN chief points to ' massive’ rights violations in Ukraine