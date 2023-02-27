Who's Hiring?
‘looks like somebody took a machine gun to the side:’ Damages to Memphis after high winds

By Nicole Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Memphis, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Memphis was hit by 114 mile per hour winds Sunday causing damage to the central part of town.

The Memphis community is picking up in the aftermath of 114 MPH wind Sunday night.

The harsh wind caused power outages throughout the town, ripping car ports out, tossing them on top of homes, crushing some roofs and causing damage to multiple cars.

One family said their car port is currently stuck in their roof and one resident shared her experience of the damage caused by the punishing wind.

“My house personally I’m on the west side of town, the southwest side of town and it looks like somebody took a machine gun to the side of my vinyl siding is just punched holes everywhere in it,” said Betsy Woodard, secretary, City of Memphis.

Crews are still working to restore power to individuals homes, as well as pick up debris.

“These people in electric business really putting in some long hours and really dangerous with the wind like it was after the storm went through,” said Joe Davis, Mayor, City of Memphis.

The American Red Cross is in Memphis, along with other areas impacted by Sunday night weather, to assess and help with damages to homes.

“Helping them find another place to be until their home is repaired or just a little bit of tarp for their roof or something like that,” said Cindy Cornette, Disaster Program Manager, American Red Cross, serving the Texas Panhandle.

Though there was significant damage to some homes, most of it is contained to the central part of town.

“Anything that was like loose or flapping around has definitely gone with the wind but as far as damage goes, I don’t think it’s as bad as we thought but there are some things torn up,” said Davis.

